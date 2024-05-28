Medical Tech Stock On The Run Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Rises On CEO Letter On FDA Actions And Tariffs Affecting Chinese Syringes

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Sharps Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ: STSS ), an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class syringe products.

The stock moved on news , making it one of he NASDAQ top ten market percentage gainers today , trading at 0.5350 ,up 0.3207, gaining 149.65% on over 279 Million shares . The stock had a day's high of 0.8235.

Sharps issued a shareholder update from Robert Hayes, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

With significant recent developments transforming the syringe market, I want to make it clear that Sharps Technology is extremely well-positioned to help U.S. healthcare customers overcome supply chain disruptions caused by the Biden Administration's recent announcement to increase tariffs on Chinese-made syringes and needles from 0% to 50% and the FDA's quality and import concerns related to Chinese manufactured syringes.

In response to these developments, Sharps Technology is experiencing heightened interest in our syringe products, and we are actively pursuing these opportunities within the healthcare market.

Our innovative products, such as the SecureGard and SoloGard syringe lines, are designed to address the specific safety and performance concerns highlighted by the FDA. Our in-demand syringes feature low waste and ultra-low waste technologies, active safety mechanisms, and WHO-accredited re-use prevention measures, protecting both healthcare workers and patients from the risks associated with needle stick injuries and syringe re-use.

