Safadi Arrives In Madrid For Talks Focused On Gaza

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Tuesday arrived in Madrid to meet the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, as part of the ministerial committee charged by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit with international action to stop the war on Gaza.The ministerial committee members are scheduled to meet the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albarez.Safadi and Albarez will hold a bilateral meeting to address developments in the situation in Gaza, ceasefire efforts, cooperation in delivering aid to the Strip and ties between the countries.