A.R.T. Digital Holdings Announces Filing Of Q1, 2024 Financials & Corporate Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Code Green Apparel (OTCMKTS:CGAC)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A.R.T. Digital Holdings, Corp. (formerly Code Green Apparel Corp.) is excited to share some recent developments and achievements as we continue our journey as a rapidly expanding Bitcoin mining company. Our CEO, Logan W. Rice, provided a general corporate update alongside filing our unaudited financials for the first quarter of 2024.2024 first quarter financials can be found at CGAC - Code Green Apparel Corp. | Disclosure | OTC Markets“Over the past year we have experienced quarter-over-quarter revenue growth as a result of our unique hybrid model. As a result, we're able to deploy new capital exclusively to acquire state-of-the-art miners and avoid expensive infrastructure such as data centers and farms,” comments Logan W. Rice, CEO of A.R.T. Digital.“Our approach allows us to maintain a laser-like focus on our core objective: mining Bitcoin and strategically selling into the market at opportune times.”“In addition, we mitigate the risk of exposure or compromise of operations by mining in four distinct US locations,” continues Logan,“And despite the recent halving event, we remain confident that our model positions us not only to survive but also to achieve continual revenue growth and profitability.”“Regarding capitalization, we are actively working towards completing our pending audit, enabling us to become a reporting issuer. We anticipate being elevated to the OTCQX or OTCQB, with the ultimate goal of trading on the small-cap Nasdaq. Additionally, we have disclosed significant changes, including a pending reverse stock split and a name and symbol change,” concludes Logan.About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.A.R.T. Digital specializes in mining Bitcoin. Our fleet of 753 miners is located in four strategic US locations. Our unique hybrid business model focuses exclusively on mining BTC and refrains from corporate expenditures such as owning data centers, farms or hosting equipment. We believe we are strategically positioned post halving for continuous revenue growth.

Logan Rice

Code Green Apparel Corp.

+1 612-889-2418

email us here