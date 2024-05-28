Evocharge® Launches New Home 50 Electric Vehicle Charging Station - Home Charging Made Simple

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Home 50 Installation

New Home 50 Level 2 EV Charging Station

New Level 2 EV charger with flexible amperage up to a maximum of 50A provides fast home charging for all consumer electric vehicles.

- Tom Moser, PresidentEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EvoCharge ® Launches New Home 50 Electric Vehicle Charging Station - Home Charging Made SimpleA New Level 2 EV charger with flexible amperage up to a maximum of 50A provides fast home charging for all consumer electric vehicles.EvoCharge®, an industry pioneer in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, is excited to announce the release of its brand-new Home 50 Electric Vehicle Charging Station.Features Include:.Fast Charging Speed: Up to 45 miles per hour charged for all EV's including Tesla with an adapter..Flexible Amperage Settings: With an adjustable amperage up to 50A, certified electricians can customize the charger output for the best possible charging experience..Smart Charging Setup and Controls: easy Bluetooth® wireless technology setup and WiFi connectivity..EvoCharge App and desktop portal for smartphone controls and notifications..Simplified Charging: A remote holster can be placed near the vehicle charging port..Hardwired for safety and reliability..Made in the USA from Domestic and Imported Parts: Continuing our commitment to USA production, this new charging station promotes local manufacturing and reflects unparalleled quality and standards.See more information or order directly at EvoCharge"EvoCharge is at the forefront of EV charging innovation, and our new Home 50 charging station demonstrates our dedication to providing top-quality, user-friendly solutions," says Tom Moser, President. "By consistently listening to our users' needs and staying ahead of industry trends, we aim to deliver products that not only meet but exceed their expectations."The latest model from EvoCharge boasts an aesthetically pleasing design and retains the brand's signature slim profile. It also represents our commitment to providing top-tier electric vehicle charging solutions in a competitive market. It's more than just a charging station; it's the next smart appliance for your home.EvoCharge's new Home 50 Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station is available to order at evochargeAbout EvoChargeEvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America's original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single-family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.###EvoCharge Contact:Sandy StoffelDirector of Marketing and Customer Care...

Sandy Stoffel

Phillips and Temro

+1 952-918-8757

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube