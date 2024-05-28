Day 235 Of Genocide Israeli Violent Bombardment Kills And Injures Dozens In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /



The Israeli occupation's violent artillery and aerial bombardment intensified Monday overnight and Tuesday morning

in the cities of Rafah and Gaza, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinian civilians.

Local sources said that seven people were killed, and others were injured, as a result of artillery shelling that targeted tents for displaced people in the vicinity

of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), in Tal Al-Sultan area, northwest of the city of Rafah.

A citizen was killed and another was injured as a result of the occupation bombing of a residential apartment west of the city of Rafah, while homes continued to be targeted in various areas in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood.

The vicinity of Zo'rob roundabout in Rafah also saw violent bombardment from invading tanks, coinciding with the sounds of gunfire and intense flight by Israeli drones in the air.

Groups of families began to flee outside the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip at sunrise, for fear of missiles, towards the western coastal areas of the city of Khan Yunis and the center of the Strip, specifically west of the city of Deir al-Balah.

The occupation military vehicles also advanced in the vicinity of Zoroub roundabout, targeting the Indonesian Hospital building in Rafah with an artillery shell.

The occupation forces carried out excavations inside Zo'rob cemetery in Rafah, and continued to move with intense shooting and artillery shelling.

Israeli artillery shelling also targeted several areas in the west of the city of Rafah.

East of Gaza City, three citizens were killed, and others were injured, when the occupation bombed a house owned by

Al-Ghussein family in the Bani Amer area of Al-Daraj neighborhood.

The occupation vehicles stationed in Netzarim

axis also fired dozens of shells towards various neighborhoods of Gaza.

Citizens were also left with various injuries when an Israeli warplane bombed a house owned by

Aqel family in Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7th, which resulted in the killing of 36,050 civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, and injuring of 81,026 others, in an infinite toll, as thousands of victims are still under the rubble.



