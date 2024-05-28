Canada 'Horrified' By Israeli Airstrike On Tent Camp In Rafah

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) OTTAWA / PNN /

Canada on Monday slammed Israel's recent airstrike on tents housing displaced people in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"We are horrified by strikes that killed Palestinian civilians in Rafah," Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote on X.

Stressing that "Canada does not support an Israeli military operation in Rafah," Joly demanded such human suffering to come to an end.

"We demand an immediate cease-fire," she added.

In a new massacre, 45 civilians

were killed and others were injured, mostly children and women, in the Israeli occupation's bombardment of the tents of displaced people northwest of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.