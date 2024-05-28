Switzerland Expects Bumper Summer For Tourism

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss hotels and holiday hotspots are looking forward to another record summer with Chinese guests in particular predicted to boost overnight stays by 0.4%, according to the KOF Swiss Economic Institute.

Português pt Suíça espera um verão excepcional para o turismo Read more: Suíça espera um verão excepcional para o turismo

This content was published on May 28, 2024 - 12:57 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe

here .

Around 100,000 more visitors are expected to arrive in Switzerland compared to last summer. For the summer of 2025, the ETH Zurich research centre even expects growth of 2%.

+ Swiss tourist hotspot mulls Venice-style entrance fee

While the global economy is gradually recovering from its economic weakness this year, the development of the Swiss franc remains a decisive factor for tourism in Switzerland, according to the communiqué. And the recent weakening of the Swiss franc should prove advantageous for local tourism.

KOF now only expects 1.5% fewer Swiss people to take holidays in their own country. Previously, it had forecast a drop of 4% among domestic holidaymakers. Once long-distance travel by Swiss people returns to normal levels, the number of overnight stays is likely to increase in line with population growth and rise again by 2025.

According to the research centre, the number of guests from Europe is also likely to decline in the coming summer, as the long-term negative trend in European tourism from before the pandemic is set to continue.

More More 'Holidaymaker fees must benefit everyone': Switzerland Tourism

This content was published on May 21, 2024 Switzerland Tourism wants overcrowding measures, such as entrance fees, to be balanced.

Read more: 'Holidaymaker fees must benefit everyone': Switzerland Tourism

The KOF forecast therefore remains unchanged at -4% for this market. For the summer of 2025, the research centre expects the level of overnight stays to remain roughly the same.

KOF nevertheless expects an increase in overnight stays in the summer, with experts predicting that long-distance travellers will more than compensate for the shortfall in guests from Europe and Switzerland. Travellers from the United States and China will drive growth, they say.

The number of overnight stays by American travellers will remain at a high level, albeit with slight growth, according to KOF. An increase of 1% is expected for North America as a whole.

The research centre expects overnight stays by Chinese tourists to remain well below pre-pandemic levels. However, their gradual return should make a clear contribution to the growth in overnight stays. Compared to the previous year, KOF expects an increase of 47%.

More More Two Swiss villages awarded 'Best Tourism Villages' label

This content was published on Oct 19, 2023 Saint-Ursanne in canton Jura and Morcote in canton Ticino have been awarded the“Best Tourism Villages” label by the World Tourism Organisation (WTO).

Read more: Two Swiss villages awarded 'Best Tourism Villages' label

In addition, international events such as the UEFA European football championship in Germany and the Olympic Games in France are likely to have a positive impact on interest in travelling to Switzerland, the report continues.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.



'Holidaymaker fees must benefit everyone': Switzerland Tourism Two Swiss villages awarded 'Best Tourism Villages' label

Articles in this storyNews More Swiss overtourism threatens industry's health

This content was published on May 28, 2024 The Swiss tourism industry must resolve overcrowding and the problem of restricted ski seasons.

Read more: Swiss overtourism threatens industry's health More Switzerland continues to offer protection to Afghan girls

This content was published on May 28, 2024 A motion to end special asylum measures for Afghan women and girls has been rejected.

Read more: Switzerland continues to offer protection to Afghan girls More Switzerland abandons shipping tax reform

This content was published on May 28, 2024 Swiss parliament vetoes shipping freight tax based on tonnage.

Read more: Switzerland abandons shipping tax reform More Dirty laundry and noise: Switzerland's nuisance neighbour problem

This content was published on May 28, 2024 Airing dirty laundry: Swiss neighbours can be rowdier than expected.

Read more: Dirty laundry and noise: Switzerland's nuisance neighbour problem More AI could 'add billions' to Swiss company profits

This content was published on May 28, 2024 Swiss companies believe in the value of AI but many don't yet know how to unlock it.

Read more: AI could 'add billions' to Swiss company profits More Swiss banks shed fear of bitcoin

This content was published on May 28, 2024 More than a quarter of Swiss banks offer cryptocurrency services, or have plans to do so.

Read more: Swiss banks shed fear of bitcoin More Federer in hot water over boathouse plan

This content was published on May 28, 2024 Swiss tennis ace Federer clashes with campaigners demanding public access rights to lakesides.

Read more: Federer in hot water over boathouse plan More Swiss government told to expel foreign spies

This content was published on May 28, 2024 Switzerland is too soft on espionage activities on its own soil, according to parliament.

Read more: Swiss government told to expel foreign spies More UBS Asia job cuts almost complete

This content was published on May 28, 2024 UBS hints that its Asia-Pacific operations have reached the right number of personnel.

Read more: UBS Asia job cuts almost complete More Zurich court continues Gazprombank trial against bank employees

This content was published on May 27, 2024 The court will not allow the Gazprom Bank trial to be called off, rejecting defence lawyers' motions that the trial be dismissed.

Read more: Zurich court continues Gazprombank trial against bank employees

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .