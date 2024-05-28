Dirty Laundry And Noise: Switzerland's Nuisance Neighbour Problem

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to a survey, almost one in three people in Switzerland been in dispute with neighbours, mostly over noise pollution, laundry problems, non-compliance with parking regulations and property disputes.

This content was published on May 28, 2024

Some 43% of those surveyed tried to resolve conflict by speaking with their neighbours, 24% were quietly annoyed and 22% contacted the property management company. Only 7% called the police, according to the survey published on Tuesday by the Zurich-based Marketagent Institute.

More than a third of those surveyed found arguments with neighbours stressful. The majority of respondents (80%) blamed their neighbours for the dispute.

In addition to disturbances of the peace, non-compliance with the laundry schedule or a dirty laundry room were the most often cited offences. However, parking behaviour and disputes regarding property boundaries, for example over fencing or planting, also often led to conflicts.

Many disputes also started because communal areas such as the stairwell were used to store personal belongings.

