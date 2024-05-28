Switzerland Abandons Shipping Tax Reform

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss parliament has vetoed plans to tax shipping freight based on tonnage and a ship's loading capacity. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives agreed with the Senate to scrap the proposal.

With 108 votes in favour, 75 against and two abstentions, the House of Representatives followed the proposal of the majority of its Committee for Economic Affairs and Taxation.

The decision represents a u-turn: in the winter of 2022, the proposal to introduce a tonnage tax on ocean-going vessels had some parliamentary support.

