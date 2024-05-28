USA Cares Honors CKE's Stars For Heroes Program With Special Radio Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Cares is excited to announce a special 3-hour radio show dedicated to honoring the incredible contributions of CKE Restaurants' Stars for Heroes program. This special live broadcast will air May 30, 2024 during the Dwight & Tony show on NewsRadio 840 WHAS from 9 am to 12 pm EST. The show aims to celebrate USA Cares' partnership with CKE Restaurants and the tremendous impact it has had on military families and veterans across the nation.Since its inception, the Stars for Heroes program has been a beacon of hope, providing much-needed support and resources to service members, veterans, and their families. Through various fundraising efforts and community engagement initiatives, CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, has raised millions of dollars, enabling USA Cares to offer critical assistance to those who have bravely served our country.The radio show will highlight USA Cares and Hardee's team members, including an interview with USA Cares national spokesman, Bryan Anderson."With the unwavering support of CKE Restaurants, the Stars for Heroes program has made a profound difference in the lives of countless veterans and their families," said Trace Chesser, President & CEO of USA Cares. "We are thrilled to have the platform on Dwight & Tony's show to celebrate Hardee's and Carl Jr.'s commitment to supporting our military community.”Tune in to join USA Cares on the Dwight & Tony Show by listening online or stopping in Hardee's at 5352 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40216. For more information on how to listen or to learn more about USA Cares and the Stars for Heroes initiative, please visit usacares.# # #About Bryan AndersonBryan is an Iraq War veteran and triple amputee who has turned his incredible story into a platform for veteran support. He has been interviewed for 60 Minutes and featured on the cover of Esquire, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today. He is also an accomplished actor and stuntman whose list of work includes The Dark Knight, American Sniper, CSI: NY, and The Wire.About USA CaresUSA Cares is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. USA Cares' mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with financial assistance and post service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability. Their services improve the quality of life for veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that can contribute to veteran suicide.

Annice McEwan

USA Cares

+1 502-665-0412

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube