EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim StatementAfter a extremely successful previous year 2023, IVU has made a good start to the new financial year. Revenue increased by 18% year-on-year to €26,829 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 (2023: €22,732 thousand). Gross profit increased by 11% to €22,008 thousand (2023: €19,866 thousand).
IVU Quarterly Report Q1-2024
28.05.2024 / 12:32 CET/CEST
The operating profit (EBIT) is slightly up on the previous year at €-148 thousand (2023: €-415 thousand) and corresponds to IVU's typical seasonal business performance.
