EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

HomeToGo releases the results of its Annual General Meeting 2024 with shareholders approving all agenda items by a very large majority

28.05.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo releases the results of its Annual General Meeting 2024 with shareholders approving all agenda items by a very large majority

A total of 65.5% of the voting share capital (vs. 64.4% in 2023 and 56.8% in 2022) was represented at the meeting, and all proposed resolutions were adopted by a very large majority. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, both reflected on a strong fiscal year 2023, including advancement of strategic priorities and expressed their gratitude to employees and shareholders for their continued trust and commitment. Luxembourg, 28 May 2024 - The shareholders of HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) today approved all agenda items by a very large majority at its Annual General Meeting 2024 (“AGM”) held in Luxembourg. A total of 65.5% of the voting share capital was represented at the AGM, up from 64.4% in 2023. In addition to the presentation of the Company's combined management report and reports of the independent auditor for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, the AGM discharged all members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and passed an advisory vote on the Remuneration Report 2023. The Supervisory Board's proposal to renew the mandate of independent auditor Ernst & Young Luxembourg was also approved by a clear majority. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo :“HomeToGo's Annual General Meeting is the perfect opportunity to reflect on our impressive growth journey alongside our Supervisory Board and shareholders. Today, we underlined our solid performance in 2023 - including operational advancements and significant improvement in our profitability, which enabled us to reach Adjusted EBITDA break-even within the full year and deliver on the promise we made to the market during our IPO. Looking ahead and following our strong start in Q1/24, we're excited to continue achieving our targets and executing our vision of making incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. Thank you to our Supervisory Board, shareholders, and the entire HomeToGo team for their continued trust and support.” All information related to the AGM 2024 including the voting results and the Report of the Management Board is available on the HomeToGo Investor Relations Annual General Meeting page .

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals. With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C Marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, the HomeToGo Marketplace offers the world's largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted, and intuitive product experience. HomeToGo_PRO, the Company's B2B business segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG”. For more information visit:

Media Contact

Caroline Burns

... Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

+49 157 501 63731

...

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions, or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, which may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA, Booking Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Onsite Take Rate, the Company refers to the corresponding definitions published on its IR website under IR resources ( ).

28.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: HomeToGo SE 9 rue de Bitbourg L-1273 Luxembourg Luxemburg E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383 WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1912751



End of News EQS News Service