EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the OEGE GROUP

28.05.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the OEGE GROUP





Acquisition of majority stake in OEGE GROUP, Lünen

Expansion of the B2B segment in eCommerce Focus on international B2B customers in eCommerce

Düsseldorf, 28 May 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, will become the majority shareholder of OEGE GROUP as of June 2024. The company, based in Lünen (North Rhine-Westphalia), is a leading B2B platform provider that exclusively serves B2B customers in eCommerce with branded goods. The products are sold via its own B2B stores and platform solutions. At the Lünen site, the company operates its own logistics center for B2B customers.



“After more than 20 years of build-up in the eCommerce and B2B business, I am delighted that we are now positioning the company for the next stage of development with TPG. We will expand our B2B online portals, become more international and reach more B2B customers in eCommerce,” said Özcan Gölyeri, Managing Director of OEGE GROUP . The OEGE GROUP will be consolidated in TPG's Freight Goods segment in future. TPG's software solutions will be used at OEGE GROUP from fall 2024.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “With the OEGE Group, we are strengthening our B2B focus and expanding our activities. Our software solutions can bring significant added value there, and we will also significantly expand our B2B partner base in eCommerce.” The closing of the transaction is planned for August 2024; the parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 21 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 23 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



Contact: Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

...

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



28.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: The Platform Group AG Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4 40589 Düsseldorf Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 WKN: A2QEFA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1912825



End of News EQS News Service