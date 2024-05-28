|
The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2024
28.05.2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST
PRESS RELEASE
The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2024
The equity ratio is 25.5% (previous year: 26.8%). Consolidated sales of CHF 78.7 million were CHF 2.4 million below the previous year's figure EBIT decreased to CHF -5.9 million (previous year: CHF -5.6 million).
Pratteln, May
28,
2024 – The Highlight Group's consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2024.
Group development in the first quarter of 2024
The sales decline was due to film production. At CHF 28.2 million, capitalized film production costs and other own work capitalized increased by CHF 2.5 million year-on-year. Consolidated operating expenses remained almost at the previous year's level and increased only slightly by CHF 0.7 million or 0.6% year-on-year to CHF 115.4 million. As a result, EBIT amounted to CHF -5.9 million, compared to CHF -5.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and the consolidated net result for the period improved by CHF 1.2 million year-on-year from CHF -9.5 million to CHF -8.3 million. At CHF 160.4 million, equity remained stable compared to the end of 2023.
The quarterly statement as of March
31,
2024 is available for download at from today.
| The Highlight Group at a glance
|
|
| Group figures in line with IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
| CHF
million
| Q12024
| Q12023
| Change in %
| Sales
| 78.7
| 81.2
| -3.0
| EBIT
| -5.9
| -5.6
| n/a
| Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)
| -8.3
| -9.5
| n/a
| Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders
| -8.3
| -9.6
| n/a
| Earnings per share (in CHF)
| -0.15
| -0.17
| n/a
| Segment sales
|
|
|
| Film
| 40.4
| 45.0
| -10.2
| Sports and Event
| 38.3
| 36.2
| 5.9
| Segment earnings
|
|
|
| Film
| -1.7
| 1.1
| n/a
| Sports and Event
| -3.1
| -5.2
| n/a
|
|
|
|
| CHF
million
| March
31,
2024
| Dec. 31, 2023
| Change in %
| Total assets
| 630.2
| 598.8
| 5.2
| Equity
| 160.4
| 160.4
| 0.0
| Equity ratio (%)
| 25.5
| 26.8
| -1.3 points
| Current financial liabilities
| 197.2
| 153.7
| 28.3
| Cash and cash equivalents
| 32.9
| 25.5
| 29.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Highlight Communications AG
|
|
|
| Investor Relations
|
|
|
| Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|
|
|
| 4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland
|
|
|
| Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
|
|
|
| e-mail:
...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Highlight Communications AG
|
| Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|
| 4133 Pratteln
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 61 816 96 96
| Fax:
| +41 61 816 67 67
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0006539198
| WKN:
| 920299
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1912925
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
