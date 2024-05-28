               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The Highlight Group Publishes Results For First Quarter Of 2024


5/28/2024 2:20:04 PM

The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2024
28.05.2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2024

  • The equity ratio is 25.5% (previous year: 26.8%).
  • Consolidated sales of CHF 78.7 million were CHF 2.4 million below the previous year's figure
  • EBIT decreased to CHF -5.9 million (previous year: CHF -5.6 million).

Pratteln, May
28,
2024 – The Highlight Group's consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Group development in the first quarter of 2024

  • The sales decline was due to film production. At CHF 28.2 million, capitalized film production costs and other own work capitalized increased by CHF 2.5 million year-on-year.
  • Consolidated operating expenses remained almost at the previous year's level and increased only slightly by CHF 0.7 million or 0.6% year-on-year to CHF 115.4 million.
  • As a result, EBIT amounted to CHF -5.9 million, compared to CHF -5.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and the consolidated net result for the period improved by CHF 1.2 million year-on-year from CHF -9.5 million to CHF -8.3 million.
  • At CHF 160.4 million, equity remained stable compared to the end of 2023.

The quarterly statement as of March
31,
2024 is available for download at from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance

Group figures in line with IFRS





CHF
million 		Q12024 Q12023 Change in %
Sales 78.7 81.2 -3.0
EBIT -5.9 -5.6 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes) 		-8.3 -9.5 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -8.3 -9.6 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.15 -0.17 n/a
Segment sales


Film 40.4 45.0 -10.2
Sports and Event 38.3 36.2 5.9
Segment earnings


Film -1.7 1.1 n/a
Sports and Event -3.1 -5.2 n/a




CHF
million 		March
31,
2024 		Dec. 31, 2023 Change in %
Total assets 630.2 598.8 5.2
Equity 160.4 160.4 0.0
Equity ratio (%) 25.5 26.8 -1.3 points
Current financial liabilities 197.2 153.7 28.3
Cash and cash equivalents 32.9 25.5 29.0










For further information:






Highlight Communications AG


Investor Relations


Netzibodenstrasse 23b


4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland


Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91


e-mail:
...











