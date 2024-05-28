EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2024

28.05.2024 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2024

The equity ratio is 25.5% (previous year: 26.8%).

Consolidated sales of CHF 78.7 million were CHF 2.4 million below the previous year's figure EBIT decreased to CHF -5.9 million (previous year: CHF -5.6 million). Pratteln, May

28,

2024 – The Highlight Group's consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2024. Group development in the first quarter of 2024

The sales decline was due to film production. At CHF 28.2 million, capitalized film production costs and other own work capitalized increased by CHF 2.5 million year-on-year.

Consolidated operating expenses remained almost at the previous year's level and increased only slightly by CHF 0.7 million or 0.6% year-on-year to CHF 115.4 million.

As a result, EBIT amounted to CHF -5.9 million, compared to CHF -5.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and the consolidated net result for the period improved by CHF 1.2 million year-on-year from CHF -9.5 million to CHF -8.3 million. At CHF 160.4 million, equity remained stable compared to the end of 2023. The quarterly statement as of March

31,

2024 is available for download at from today. The Highlight Group at a glance



Group figures in line with IFRS











CHF

million Q12024 Q12023 Change in % Sales 78.7 81.2 -3.0 EBIT -5.9 -5.6 n/a Consolidated net profit for the period

(after taxes) -8.3 -9.5 n/a Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -8.3 -9.6 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.15 -0.17 n/a Segment sales





Film 40.4 45.0 -10.2 Sports and Event 38.3 36.2 5.9 Segment earnings





Film -1.7 1.1 n/a Sports and Event -3.1 -5.2 n/a







CHF

million March

31,

2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change in % Total assets 630.2 598.8 5.2 Equity 160.4 160.4 0.0 Equity ratio (%) 25.5 26.8 -1.3 points Current financial liabilities 197.2 153.7 28.3 Cash and cash equivalents 32.9 25.5 29.0



















For further information:













Highlight Communications AG





Investor Relations





Netzibodenstrasse 23b





4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland





Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91





e-mail:

...























28.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Highlight Communications AG Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln Switzerland Phone: +41 61 816 96 96 Fax: +41 61 816 67 67 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0006539198 WKN: 920299 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1912925



End of News EQS News Service