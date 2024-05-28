R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

News release Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG

Shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors The approved dividend payment amounts to CHF 0.25 per registered share and payment thereof will take place on 03 June 2024. Sissach/BL, Switzerland, 28 May 2024 – The ordinary Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) took place today at The Circle, Zurich-Airport. A total of 86.12% of the shares entitled to vote and 74.17% of the share capital (excl. treasury shares) was represented. The shareholders approved the annual report, the stand-alone financial statements according to the Code of Obligations and the consolidated financial statements of the group according to SWISS GAAP FER for the financial year ending 31 December 2023, the compensation report for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 in an advisory vote and the 2023 report on non-financial matters and accepted the proposed appropriation of available earnings. The shareholders granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee and re-elected all current Board members as proposed. The statutory auditors Deloitte AG and the independent proxy Buis Bürgi AG were also re-elected for a term of one year. The compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee was also approved as proposed. The introduction of a capital band with an upper limit of 120% and authorization to exclude subscription rights of 10% - as per agenda item 8.1 – and the increase of the authority to exclude subscription rights by an additional 10% in case of acquisitions – agenda item 8.2 – were also approved. The shareholders also approved the proposed amendments and clarifications to the Articles of Association. The minutes of the Annual Shareholder Meeting will be accessible in the Corporate Governance section of the website.

The next ordinary Annual Shareholders Meeting is scheduled for 14 May 2025 in Zurich.



Calendar 2024/2025 24 July Trading update 11 September 2024 half-year results 31 October Capital Markets Day 14 May 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting

About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG (“R&S Group”, the“company”) is headquartered in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With six manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland and the Middle East, R&S Group serves its domestic and various European export markets with small and medium power and distribution transformers in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN following its successful business combination with VT5 Acquisition AG, a previously Swiss-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). Further information about the R&S Group can be found at .



