TN Plastic Producers & Recyclers Warned Of Penalties Failing EPR Registration

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tamil Nadu, May 28 (KNN) The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued a stern warning to plastic producers and recyclers in the state that they must register and file their annual reports on the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) portal by May 31 or face action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The TNPCB's directive follows the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's 2022 notification on 'Guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility for Plastic Packaging'.

These guidelines mandate that Producers, Importers, Brand Owners (PIBOs), and Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) register through the Central Pollution Control Board's online EPR portal.

PWPs include recyclers and entities involved in waste-to-energy, plastic waste conversion to oil, industrial composting, and cement co-processing activities.

Failure to comply with the registration and reporting requirements by the May 31 deadline will attract action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, the TNPCB has cautioned.

The EPR guidelines aim to streamline the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility, a policy approach that involves producers in the management of post-consumer products and materials.

(KNN Bureau)