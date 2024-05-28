Bengaluru To Host Dakshin Bharat Utsav To Promote Tourism Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, May 28 (KNN) The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, is set to host the Dakshin Bharat Utsav–2024, a significant event aimed at showcasing the tourism potential of Southern Indian states and fostering investment opportunities and employment generation within the industry.

The event will feature an array of activities, including a Tourism Investors Meet, an exhibition highlighting the rich culture, cuisine, and tourism offerings of the Southern States, conferences, and valuable networking opportunities through Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) interactions.

Scheduled for June 15th and 16th, 2024, at the prestigious Princess Shrine located at Gate no: 9, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, the two-day Dakshin Bharat Utsav promises to be a vibrant affair.

In a precursor to the main event, a Roadshow was organised by FKCCI at Royalton Hotel in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Roadshow aimed to promote South India as a major tourism destination and invited Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to invest in the tourism sector.

Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The collaborative endeavour between FKCCI and the Karnataka Department of Tourism underscores their shared commitment to harnessing the immense potential of tourism as a driver of economic prosperity and social advancement.

Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, the Dakshin Bharat Utsav seeks to foster inclusive growth, create employment opportunities, and propel Southern India to the forefront of the global tourism map.

Established over a century ago, FKCCI is one of the oldest and most respected trade bodies in India, dedicated to promoting the interests of businesses across various sectors in Karnataka.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, is committed to showcasing the diverse cultural, natural, and historical heritage of the state, aiming to position Karnataka as a premier tourism destination while contributing to the state's socio-economic progress.

(KNN Bureau)