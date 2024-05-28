Celebrating The IPL 2024 Grand Finale: Kolkata Knight Riders' Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League ended on a high note as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title, defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets. Parimatch's Festival of Winnings added an extra layer of thrill, offering fans numerous opportunities to win big during this cricketing extravaganza.



Celebrating the IPL 2024 grand finale





While the Festival of Winnings winners enjoy their well-deserved prizes, those who missed out can still join the action by taking part in the Festival of Winnings: Afterparty, which provides cricket fans with a mind-blowing opportunity to win Rolex watches and share Rs. 1,00,00,00 prize fund till May 31st!





Let's recap the incredible journey of this season and savor the highlights of an unforgettable IPL 2024.







Sunrisers Hyderabad's Batting Collapse

Batting first, SRH faced a strong KKR bowling attack that broke down their lineup, resulting in a mere 113 runs. This marked the lowest total ever in an IPL final. SRH's batting collapse began with the early dismissals of openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. The rest of the batting order struggled to recover, with skipper Pat Cummins top-scoring with just 24 runs off 19 balls. This match was notable for being the first IPL final in which no player from the batting side reached the 30-run mark.





Kolkata Knight Riders's Dominant Response

In response, KKR's innings began with an early setback as Sunil Narine was dismissed. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz held steady while Venkatesh Iyer launched a blistering attack, scoring 40 runs off just 12 balls, including 4 boundaries and 3 sixes. Their partnership propelled KKR to a record powerplay score of 72/1, the highest ever in an IPL final.





Shreyas Iyer Leads KKR to Victory

Despite losing Gurbaz to a Shahbaz Ahmed delivery, skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Venkatesh Iyer to finish the job. KKR chased down the target of 114 runs in just 10.3 overs, with 57 balls to spare. This set a new record for the highest margin of victory in an IPL playoff match, and it was SRH's most significant defeat in terms of balls remaining.





Post-Match Honors

Sunil Narine's outstanding all-round performance earned him the 'Most Valuable Player' award, making him the first player to win this prestigious accolade three times. Harshal Patel claimed the Purple Cap for his 24 wickets this season, becoming the third player to win it twice, joining the ranks of Dwayne Bravo and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.





Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli was awarded the Orange Cap for amassing 741 runs in the 2024 IPL season. Kohli made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Orange Cap twice, a feat previously achieved only by Chris Gayle and David Warner.





Historic Achievements



KKR's Third IPL Title : With this victory, KKR joins the elite club of franchises that have won the IPL title three times.

Lowest Total in IPL Final : SRH's 113 runs set a new record for the lowest total in the history of IPL finals.

Record Powerplay Score : KKR's 72/1 during the powerplay overs set a new benchmark for the highest score in an IPL final powerplay. Largest Victory Margin : KKR's chase, completed with 57 balls to spare, marked the highest margin of victory in an IPL playoff/knockout match.





Looking Ahead

This season's triumph underscores KKR's strategic brilliance and the depth of their squad. Parimatch extends its sincere gratitude to all the participants and sports lovers who made the IPL season an unforgettable journey. With the end of the 17th IPL season,

Parimatch remains committed to enhancing the thrill and excitement of sports betting, ensuring that users can continue to enjoy a world-class gaming experience.





Those who missed the action can still join the Festival of Winnings: Afterparty and stand a chance to win prestigious Rolex watches.







About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of such cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, an exclusive global partner of a football team Chelsea F.C. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.