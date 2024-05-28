(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 - On May 18th, the FOLLOWME TRADING CONTEST · MID-YEAR EVENT successfully unfolded in Hong Kong, shining a spotlight on a distinguished assembly of the trading community. The event provided traders with exclusive networking opportunities, expert knowledge sharing, and a special showcase of FOLLOWME's remarkable achievements and key data insights.









FOLLOWME TRADING CONTEST · MID-YEAR EVENT HONG KONG 2024 Concluded Spectacularly

Celebrated Guests Gather for an Extraordinary Event

The FOLLOWME TRADING CONTEST · MID-YEAR EVENT, hosted by FOLLOWME and title sponsored by TMGM, with first-level sponsorship from PRCBroker and GTC Group, attracted over 200 participants from various fields of the forex industry. Among the attendees were top-performing traders, renowned international trading experts, representatives from educational institutions, and industry media. Additionally, more than 2,000 traders actively participated in the event by watching the live online broadcast, witnessing this remarkable occasion.



Empowering Season 14 FOLLOWME Global Trading Contest

FOLLOWME's COO, Mark Wu, delivered an excellent speech to inaugurate the event. With pride, he highlighted a recent series of milestones achieved by FOLLOWME, including surpassing 900,000 users and reaching a total of 240,000 connected MT4 accounts. He also introduced the new season of the FOLLOWME Global Trading Contest. Since its inception in 2017, this prestigious contest has drawn over 70,000 participants, amassing a cumulative participant equity of $478.1 million. It offers a global platform for traders to exhibit their exceptional trading skills and acumen.



Mark emphasized how the Contest serves as a catalyst for collaboration, looking forward to forging stronger partnerships with traders worldwide to shape a more prosperous trading landscape. For more information on the Season 14 Global Trading Contest, visit .



Summit Highlights: Insights from the Vanguards of Trading

One of the highlights of the summit is the knowledge-sharing speeches, where the guests were treated to a wonderful and knowledge-rich visual feast. Starting from the main lines of actual trading and establishment of trading systems, it comprehensively displays the transactions of different types of professional traders.



Registered Fund Manager and National Level-1 Financial Planner Wang Yuanyuan discussed "Gold Price Trends and Strategies" in her speech. She highlighted the factors behind the rise in gold prices, such as the movement of the US dollar, geopolitical tensions, and investment demand. Additionally, she outlined three reasons for a possible decline in gold prices: geopolitical factors, global asset price increases, and a shortage of capital. Wang also shared her trading strategies with the audience.



Another guest speaker, Registered Financial Planner and National Senior Gold Investment Expert Xu Yaxin, elaborated on how to become an "evergreen tree" in the trading market from four dimensions: success rate, profit-loss ratio, fault tolerance, and volatility. Xu emphasized that the profit-loss ratio is more crucial than the success rate in determining the profitability of trading.



Furthermore, Li Youyang, the influencer in FOLLOWME, presented on "The Necessity and Correct Path for Developing EA Systems for Retail Traders." His speech provided a strategic perspective on the role of automation in trading and how traders can leverage EAs to enhance their trading strategies. In addition, Chris Du, the special guest from TMGM, enlightened the audience with his talk on "Sharing Experiences from the Trading Market." He delved into the intricacies of forex trading, offering valuable insights from his own experiences.



Anticipating the Future with FOLLOWME

During this grand event, traders and financial professionals from around the world gathered together for unparalleled exchanges and business collaborations. They shared their experiences and insights, discussed market trends and strategies, and formed valuable partnerships. This exchange not only fosters personal growth and development but also drives progress and innovation within the entire industry. The successful hosting of the FOLLOWME MID-YEAR EVENT 2024 not only provided a platform for communication and collaboration in the forex industry but also showcased the limitless potential of the fintech sector.



Looking ahead, FOLLOWME is committed to hosting more impactful events, continuing to enrich the global forex community with valuable insights and opportunities.







