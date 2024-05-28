(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 - On May 19-20, 2024, the 19th United Nations Vesak Day was held in Bangkok, Thailand. During the event, the Digital Buddhism Innovation Center, jointly created by the National Center for the Dissemination of Buddhism, Sangha Educational Supervisory Center, Tipitaka Translation Project (English Version), and the Digital Religion Department of NetDragon Websoft Inc., was officially launched. AI intelligent teaching, AR/VR immersive experience, offline multi-sensory interactive devices, and other cutting-edge technology products have been sufficiently displayed and applied here.



As the only Internet company invited to participate in the United Nations Vesak Day for eight consecutive years, in this year's United Nations Vesak Day, NetDragon Digital Religion Department General Manager Mi Xiong led the team to demonstrate its innovative achievements in the field of digital Buddhism, leading the new trend of Buddhist culture and technology integration.



The "AR Tour Guide" and "AR Nine-Ball Meditation" jointly created by NetDragon and Rokid are particularly eye-catching; they deeply integrate technology with Buddhist practice scenes, bringing unprecedented visual and spiritual experiences to practitioners. In addition, the Buddhist smart classroom created by NetDragon has also attracted attention; the classroom applies Buddhist a resource library as the core structure, supplemented by VR/AR glasses, Promethean interactive panel, and other high-end equipment, which brings an overall solution of immersive interactive classroom and teaching integrated smart classroom for Buddhist education.



At the same time, this exhibition also displayed the digital religion standing machine successfully landed in Wat Prayoon Temple. Through the perfect combination of the H5 platform and equipment with the functions of cloud tour guide, online lighting, and event booking, the standing machine provides strong support for the digitalization of Buddhist temples in Thailand. This innovative initiative not only improves the temple's management efficiency and service level, but also further promotes the digital inheritance and development of Buddhist culture.



The wonderful product display of the Digital Religion Department of NetDragon at the 19th United Nations Vesak Day not only highlights its leading position in the field of digital Buddhism, but also demonstrates the infinite possibilities of a combination of technology and Buddhist culture. The success of this cross-border cooperation will undoubtedly inject new vitality into the inheritance and development of global Buddhist culture and open a new chapter.







