How To Withdraw Money From Crypto? Step-By-Step Guide

However, with its detailed interface and numerous features, the exchange can be tricky to navigate for beginners. With that in mind, this article will provide step-by-step guidance on perhaps the most important function of Crypto: how to withdraw money.

A few key steps must be taken before withdrawing money from Crypto.

Most importantly, unlike similar platforms such as Kraken and Binance , withdrawals cannot be made directly from the Crypto exchange. Instead, the process has to be completed via the mobile app.

Additionally, you must create a fiat wallet before withdrawing to your bank account. Here is an outline of how to complete that process:

Step 1 : From the home screen of the Crypto app, select “Accounts” > “Fiat Wallet”

Step 2 : Select “Set Up New Currency” and choose your preferred currency. Crypto currently supports withdrawals for USD, GBP, EUR, CAD, AUD, BRL, TRY, and SGD.

Source: Crypto

Step 3 : Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your bank account to the new fiat wallet.

Source: Crypto

In addition, you must complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process before you can make a withdrawal. Typically, this involves providing a series of key personal information, such as your full name, address, and a clear photograph of your ID.

KYC verification exists to prevent financial crimes such as fraud and money laundering, amd will only be required the first time you request a withdrawal.

Tip : The minimal withdrawal amount on Crypto in the United States is $100.

Now that you've set up a fiat wallet in your chosen currency, you're ready to sell your crypto and withdraw the cash to your bank account. This process is split into two core stages.

Follow the steps outlined below to complete the withdrawal process.

Tip : Crypto is known for its modest fees and charges, but the exact amount will depend on the type of cryptocurrency you wish to sell, and the type of bank account used when requesting a withdrawal.

To cash out on Crypto, you must first sell your cryptocurrency holdings for fiat currency. This principle applies to any dynamic asset-you can opt to sell once you are satisfied with your profits, or when you want to cut your losses. Here's how to complete this process:

Step 1 : Tap “Accounts” to view a breakdown of your fiat and cryptocurrency holdings

Source: Crypto

Step 2 : Select the cryptocurrency you wish to sell, and select “Sell”

Source: Crypto

Step 3 : Choose the “Cash” option and choose the amount you wish to convert into fiat currency (the app will tell you the maximum amount you can sell)

Source: Crypto

Step 4 : Once you've made your selections, hit “Sell” , and you'll see a window confirming the amounts, rates, and any fees that may apply

Source: Crypto

Step 5: Hit “Confirm” , and you'll be presented with a confirmation screen.

Source: Crypto

Once you've successfully sold your cryptocurrency, you'll be ready to withdraw the funds to your bank account.

This process can be carried out in several different ways depending on the type of fiat currency being withdrawn. In this case, we are using GBP as an example. Here's how to complete this process:

Step 1 : Open the “Fiat Wallet” in the Crypto app

Source: Crypto

Step 2 : Hit “Transfer” and then “Withdraw”

Source: Crypto

Step 3 : Select the amount you wish to withdraw and hit “Withdraw Now”

Source: Crypto

You may have already connected your bank account to the fiat wallet, but if not, you can do it at this stage by selecting “Add Bank Account” and following the steps.

Tip : Crypto uses the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network to transfer funds in USD. Be wary of the fact that some bank accounts do not support ACH transfers.

Another popular method of withdrawing funds from crypto exchanges is to transfer the assets to an external wallet.

This method is generally for those wanting to use a different exchange, or a fiat currency not supported by Crypto.

Crypto requires you to 'whitelist' any new addresses you wish to send assets to. Here is a step-by-step guide to whitelisting a withdrawal address:

Step 1 : Navigate to “Accounts” , find your crypto wallet, and tap to open it

Step 2 : Hit “Transfer” , “Withdraw” , and select “External Wallet”

Source: Crypto

Step 3: Select “Add Wallet Address”

Step 4 : Pick the cryptocurrency you want to send and its respective network (E.g. $ETH via the ERC20 network)

Source: Crypto

Step 5 : Type, paste or scan the wallet address you want the crypto to be sent to

Step 6 : Give your wallet address a nickname to make the process quicker next time, and hit “Continue”

Source: Crypto

Step 7 : You will receive a verification code via text message – enter the code and continue.

Once these steps are completed, the external address has been whitelisted. Now, you can proceed to withdraw assets from Crypto to an external wallet.

To make a transfer to your newly-whitelisted external wallet, simply follow the steps for selling cryptocurrency above, but select “Transfer” when you click on your chosen cryptocurrency instead of “Sell” .

From here, follow these simple steps to complete the process:

Tip : If you want the transaction ID, navigate to “Transaction History” in the Crypto app, and click on the “Withdraw to address” hyperlink.