Tinygemsbreaks Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Announces Positive Results From Ovarian Cancer Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) , a leader in AI-driven drug discovery and biologics, today announced that positive results from a retrospective study that the company recently completed in collaboration with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital will be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting, which is being held May 31-June 4, 2024, in Chicago.“We would like to thank Brian Orr, MD, lead investigator of the study, Robert Edwards, MD, the other investigators, and our collaborators at Magee-Womens Hospital who executed on this study so successfully,” said Arlette Uihlein, MD, SVP, translational medicine and drug discovery, and medical director, Predictive Oncology.“We believe these results highlight the potential of AI and machine learning to not only accelerate early oncology drug discovery, but to assist with the clinical management of cancer patients in real-time, thereby improving survival outcomes. We also see an opportunity to leverage these findings to discover unique biomarkers that can be used by us or a partner to develop novel cancer therapeutics. With a unique set of assets and capabilities, including our biobank of more than 150,000 tumor samples, 200,000 pathology slides, CLIA-certified wet lab, and decades of longitudinal patient data that clearly differentiate us from peers, Predictive Oncology is proud to be a leader in this emerging field.”

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing . Together with the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA lab and GMP facilities. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

