Podcast Highlights Progress Of Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) In Fight Against Drought With Patent-Pending Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Significant drought has long been recognized as a major climactic concern as some of the earth's populations struggle to ensure they have sufficient water

Amid drought conditions currently raging in Mexico City, some residents have signed an MOU with green tech engineering services company Energy and Water Development Corp. to harvest water directly from the atmosphere using EAWD's patent-pending technology

The planned water generation facility is expected to produce about 3.2 million liters of water annually, with expectations of adding millions more in later building phases The facility is a technological leap over traditional dry area water-collecting methods, where residents spread sheets to draw humidity off fog clouds, a method used in places such as the Atacama Desert, where rain has not fallen in some places during the past 400 years

Concerns about climate change have grown in recent years as scientists raise warnings about shifts in the world's biomes, but one climate concern that is not new is the presence of drought conditions in select parts of the planet.

Science fiction has long envisioned the idea of harvesting water from the air as a solution to drought, whether through the“windtraps” of the Dune series in the 1960s, or Luke Skywalker's moisture farm in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EAWD are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN