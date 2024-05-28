Biomednewsbreaks - IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Initiates Patient Enrollment In Phase 2 Trial Investigating IGC-AD1

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) today announced patient enrollment at Neurostudies Inc. in Port Charlotte, Florida, for its Phase 2 clinical trial investigating IGC-AD1 as a potential treatment for agitation in Alzheimer's disease. According to the announcement, IGC Pharma is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial with IGC-AD1, a partial CB1r agonist with anti-neuroinflammatory properties and an inflammasome inhibitor, to treat agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.“Today's announcement marks another step forward in our journey to bring IGC-AD1 to market as a therapy for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma.“The initiation of patient enrollment at Neurostudies underscores our strategic approach to clinical development and reaffirms our dedication to enhancing shareholder value through innovation and scientific rigor. We're confident that our innovative approach, coupled with Dr. Montoya's and Dr. Li's expertise, will pave the way for transformative advancements in Alzheimer's care.”

IGC Pharma is focused on Alzheimer's disease, developing innovative solutions to address this devastating illness. The company's mission is to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's treatment with a robust pipeline of five promising drug candidates. IGC-AD1 and LMP target the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, including neuroinflammation, Aβ plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. IGC-AD1 is undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials , NCT05543681). TGR-63 disrupts the progression of Alzheimer's by targeting Aβ plaques. IGC-M3, currently in preclinical development, aims to inhibit the aggregation of Aβ plaques, potentially impacting early-stage Alzheimer's. IGC-1C, also in preclinical stages, targets tau protein and neurofibrillary tangles, representing a forward-thinking approach to Alzheimer's therapy. In addition to its drug development pipeline, IGC Pharma seeks to leverage artificial intelligence (“AI”) for Alzheimer's research. The company's AI projects encompass various areas, including clinical trial optimization and early detection of Alzheimer's.

