Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Concludes First Dosing For Its Second GLP-1 Human Pilot Study Maintains Study Pace And Rollout For 2024

Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just concluded its first dosing for its glucagon-peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) human pilot study #2, GLP-1-H24-2

GLP-1, a class of drugs, has demonstrated the ability to address diabetes and weight loss, albeit with poor oral bioavailability, usually as little as 0.8% Lexaria, through its study, looks to demonstrate the effectiveness of its DehydraTECH(TM) technology in improving GLP-1's bioavailability, opening up a vast worldwide market

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just concluded its first dosing for its glucagon-peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) human pilot study #2, GLP-1-H24-2 ( ). This follows the recent announcement of an applied research program to evaluate certain molecular characteristics of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) processed GLP-1 drug, semaglutide, related to its mode of action and performance. It also marks a significant milestone in the company's 2024 research pipeline ( ).

At the beginning of the year, the company resolved to focus on GLP-1 studies for the calendar year, having shown positive results in an 8-week clinical study in 2023/24. This latest milestone followed its recent contract award and independent ethics review board approval in...

