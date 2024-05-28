Cassa Life Mt. Juliet Expands Resident Amenities With Opening Of New Clubhouse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cassa Life Mt. Juliet

3,199 SF Facility Enhances Living Experience for Premier Home Rental Community Near Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cassa Life Mt. Juliet , (“Cassa Life”), a 144-residence single-family home rental community near Nashville, has expanded its resident offerings with the opening of a new, 3,199-square-foot clubhouse offering a broad range of amenities.The clubhouse, the new epicenter of the highly amenitized community, features full workout facilities, private workstations, an indoor lounge area, an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor pool table and lounge, a resort-style pool, a yoga lawn, and a 2,486-square-foot covered terrace.Developed by Global City Development and Leste Group , in partnership with Cross Lake Partners, Cassa Life is located at 610 East Cassa Way in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. The community features 3- and 4-bedroom homes ranging from 1,831 to 2,233 square feet, with current availability starting at $2,930 per month. The community is being leased and managed by Crown Residential Living.The homes at Cassa Life include nine-foot ceilings, two-car garages, modern kitchens with quartz countertops and Energy Star appliances, large private yards and optional fencing, along with the latest in technology and numerous other features.“The addition of the clubhouse enhances Cassa Life's experience for each and every resident,” said Brian Pearl and Diego Procel, Principals of Global City Development.“It is an amazing place to live, and the accolades from our residents are truly flattering.”“With custom-designed homes surrounded by spectacular amenities, Cassa Life is a premier resort living community providing luxury, convenience, and value to its residents,” said Stephan de Sabrit, Managing Partner of Leste Group.“An exceptional community by all standards,” said Adam Rapport, a Partner at Cross Lake Partners.“The bar is set very high in the single-family home rental market.”The Nashville metropolitan area averaged 98 new residents per day in 2022 according to data from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce's Research Center. The area has a booming economy and a diverse, growing job market. Long a center of the music industry, Nashville's diverse, vibrant culture make it one of the most appealing residential locations in the nation.###About Global City DevelopmentGlobal City Development is a real estate development firm based in Miami. Focusing on development opportunities throughout the southeastern U.S., Texas, and greater Washington D.C. area, the firm delivers significant projects with social benefits to local communities, with developments that generate over $1 billion for public universities and veterans being fully funded and under construction. For additional information, visitAbout Cross Lake PartnersCross Lake Partners is an independent, privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. The founders have worked together since 2004 and collectively have more than 50 years of real estate investing experience across a broad array of real estate asset classes. Over their careers, the founders of Cross Lake have led real estate transactions with an aggregate asset value in excess of $20 billion. Cross Lake pursues a value driven, disciplined approach to investing in the top 30 growth markets of the U.S. For more information, please visit .About Leste GroupFounded in 2014, Leste Group is a global independent alternative investment manager guided by core values of respect, creativity, and teamwork. The firm offers investors a diverse range of strategies across real estate, credit, private equity and special situations. Leste Group's investment teams leverage institutional-grade processes, a nimble, entrepreneurial approach, capital markets expertise, and exclusive networks to source unique opportunities and drive consistent risk-adjusted returns. To learn more information on Leste Group, please visit leste.About Cassa Life Mt. JulietLive the way you've always wanted without compromise at Cassa Life Mt Juliet. Each one of our new, luxurious residences is immaculately detailed with custom designer features and top-of-the-line appliances. Outside your home, you'll find an abundance of amenities and accommodations to enjoy day in and day out. For additional information, please visit: .

