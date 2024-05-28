(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Tartisan Nickel Corp., a Canadian mineral and battery materials exploration and mining development company, just acquired additional contiguous claims at its flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project

This brings the total coverage to 4,273 ha, with 93 contiguous patents, four mining licenses, and 153 single-cell mining claims

The company also announced the commencement of the 2024 baseline field work conducted by Aspen Biological Ltd. These two milestones are a testament to the company's commitment to creating shareholder value and following through with its plans for the 2024 calendar year

Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) , a Canadian mineral and battery materials exploration and mining development company, just announced its acquisition of additional contiguous claims at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in Northwestern Ontario. This brings the total coverage to 4,273 ha, with 93 contiguous patents, four mining licenses, and 153 single-cell mining claims ( ).

Earlier in the year, Tartisan's management reiterated its plan to bank on the Kenbridge Nickel project to carve out a significant market share in the global nickel mining market. Given its potential and overall value, this flagship project is integral to the company realizing its commitment to creating...

