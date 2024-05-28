BJP Firm On Contesting Konkan Graduates’ Legislative Council Polls Despite MNS Entering The Fray

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) A day after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) unilaterally announced the nomination of Abhijit Panse for the June 10 legislative council polls in the Konkan Graduates' constituency, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar announced on Tuesday that the party will contest the elections as he wished luck to the MNS.

Shelar's remarks are important after the MNS became an ally of the ruling MahaYuti in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in the state and extended support to the candidates of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

MNS' announcement to independently contest the legislative council elections surprised the BJP, which is expected to renominate sitting legislator Niranjan Davkhare.

Meanwhile, Panse met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday to seek his support.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has already announced the nomination of former minister Anil Parab from the Mumbai Graduates constituency and J.M. Abhyankar from the Mumbai Teachers' constituency for the June 10 legislative council polls.

Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has announced the nomination of senior leader Shivajirao Nalawade from the Mumbai Teachers' constituency.