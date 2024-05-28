(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Celonis and NEC begin Proof of Concept Integrating Generative AI and Process Intelligence

TOKYO, May 28, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Celonis SE (Celonis) and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) began a proof of concept in May this year to integrate NEC's high-performance Japanese language generative AI with Celonis' market-leading process intelligence platform. This proof of concept is being conducted as part of a strategic partnership announced in 2023(*) and makes NEC the first Japanese company to work on the integration of generative AI and process intelligence.

Beginning last year, NEC started testing the combination of generative AI and process mining technology with native Japanese speakers. By utilizing generative AI, even individuals who did not have specialized knowledge of process mining could benefit from process intelligence in near real time and analyze business operations using natural Japanese. Moreover, it was confirmed that business operations were improved, such as a reduction in order management delays and delays in subsequent operations due to rework.

Building on the initial success, the companies are now further integrating NEC's generative AI with Celonis' process mining technology, allowing users without process mining expertise to quickly visualize and analyze business processes through natural language conversations via NEC's generative AI, without the need to read large amounts of text.

"The strategic partnership between NEC and Celonis continues to deliver tremendous value for our customers in Japan. Combining NEC's generative AI and Celonis' process intelligence will empower more people to identify process optimization opportunities and accelerate business transformation. Together, we continue to help our customers drive positive impact across the top, bottom and green lines," said Bastian Nominacher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Celonis.

"In order to grow in a rapidly changing market, companies are accelerating their digital transformation efforts. The combination of Celonis' process intelligence with the speed and high Japanese language performance of NEC's generative AI will enable the provision of advanced consulting services that accelerate decision-making and improve companies' access to analytical capabilities. We believe that this will contribute to the realization of high-quality digital transformation in a short time. We are already putting this into practice within NEC and are confident that the results and know-how can be passed on to our customers. NEC will work with Celonis to create speedy, data-driven and objective suggestions and improvements to support customers' business reforms and breakthroughs," said Toshifumi Yoshizaki, SEVP and CDO, NEC Corporation.

Looking ahead, NEC and Celonis will continue to strengthen their partnership and enable business process analysis and business transformation by utilizing Celonis' process intelligence and NEC's generative AI.

About Celonis

Since 2011, Celonis (Co-founder and Co-CEO Bastian Nominacher and Alexander Rinke) has helped thousands of the world's largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. For the first time, everyone in an organization has a common language for how the business runs, visibility into where value is hiding, and the ability to capture it. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide more information, visit

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of“Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential more information, visit NEC at

