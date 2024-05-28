German Paddler Boll To Retire From International Stage After Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin (Germany), May 28 (IANS) As Timo Boll boarded the Air China flight CA932 this Monday evening, the 43-year-old might have started his trip to the WTT Champions tournament in Chongqing with mixed feelings. Shortly before his departure, the two-time Olympic silver medallist announced that the Paris Olympic Games, his seventh Olympics, would be his last international appearance.

"In the past, I often talked about being a little afraid of the decision to end my international career, despite it was inevitable that this day would come," the former World No. 1 said. "Now the time has come for my farewell on the world stage of active sport."

Boll also announced he will play another season for his club Borussia Dusseldorf in the national league and the Champions League. The veteran paddler is said to be around as an advisor for his German club after his last season, reports Xinhua. "Table tennis has been my life, and I will be around in whatever function," he said.

Boll noted that he will "pay special attention to China and its people. There are so many ideas of what to do. I am sure my life will stay active and thrilling." Boll said he is thankful for his career. "But it seems enough now. My career has left its marks," he stated, referring to various injuries over the years.

"You start to extend your recovery time, find ways to explore new treatment measures, you reduce your training times to be at a competitive level when in tournaments," he told Xinhua in a recent interview. "I have reached an age that is affecting my performance. It has been a constant fight against the pain over the past years. That's far from satisfying, and you are aware you more and more lose the fight against the pain."

The first German paddler to become the world No. 1 in 2003, Boll has also clinched two silvers at Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020, and two bronzes at London 2012 and Rio 2016, all in the men's team event. "To be here is like coming home, as China has become my second home over the years," Boll said of his relationship with China. "I know many players and people have a big fan base. It's always a pleasure for me to be here or play tournaments in China."

The prospect of attending his seventh Olympics made him continue despite "the past years hasn't been overwhelmingly joyful."

Before stepping down, one of his sport's greatest is heading for a last big goal. "It would be a perfect farewell if we manage to win a team medal at the Olympics in Paris," said the eight-times European Champion who has a 25-year career.