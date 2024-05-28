QBWA, AMLAK Holding Sign Mou To Support Women In Business In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) and AMLAK Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to actively collaborate in supporting women in business within Qatar.

The MoU was signed recently by Aisha Alfardan, vice-chairwoman of QBWA, and Mohamed al-Naimi, CEO of AMLAK Holding.

Through a series of collaboration agreements initiated by the association, QBWA reaffirms its dedication to nurturing the potential of Qatari women and facilitating their active participation in various sectors of the economy. By leveraging its expertise and resources, QBWA aims to empower women in a manner that aligns with the broader goals of national development.

On the other hand, AMLAK Holding, as a commercial arm of Qatar Foundation (QF) overseeing a strategic portfolio of real estate assets and commercial domains, pledges to utilise its resources to support female entrepreneurs and professionals. By providing opportunities and assistance, AMLAK Holding seeks to foster an environment conducive to the success and advancement of women in business.

During the signing ceremony, Alfardan thanked AMLAK Holding for its support and highlighted the transformative potential of this collaboration in driving a significant impact on the business community.

She said,“We firmly believe that empowering women in business goes beyond mere significance; it signifies a strategic investment in our future. This collaboration not only enhances our capacity to offer support to women entrepreneurs but also creates opportunities for them.

“Through the collaboration with esteemed partners such as AMLAK Holding, we reaffirm our commitment to encouraging a dynamic environment where women can succeed and make substantial contributions to our country's economic and social landscape.”

Al-Naimi said he is eagerly anticipating concrete actions to implement the MoU, affirming AMLAK Holding's support for Qatar's ambition to excel across various sectors and recognising that achieving leadership necessitates effective involvement of women in development plans. Al-Naimi added that he believes an organisation like QBWA will undoubtedly streamline this endeavour and contribute significantly to its success.

