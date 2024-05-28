Qatar Chamber, TBY Sign Mou For 'The Business Year: Qatar 2025'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Business Year (TBY) for co-operation in TBY's upcoming publication, 'The Business Year: Qatar 2025.'

This edition marks the 10th anniversary of the media group's presence in the country and its coverage of key members of Qatar's business community. The MoU was signed by Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri, acting general manager of Qatar Chamber, and Vanessa Rameix, country director for The Business Year in Qatar, at the chamber's headquarters.

As Qatar continues to establish its position as a key member of the GCC and the global economies, the upcoming edition will serve as a valuable tool for anyone interested in better understanding the country's business and economic dynamics.

The partnership between both sides comes after a fruitful alliance for the launch of 'The Business Year: Qatar 2024' and the successful 'Qatar Investment Conference 2023'.

Through this co-operation, 'The Business Year: Qatar 2025' is set to focus on Qatar's third National Development Strategy to clearly depict the final steps of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar's co-ordinated efforts to move towards implementing innovation at different levels through projects, such as smart cities, sustainable practices, upskilling and reskilling of the workforce to face digital transformation head on and the leveraging of the country's experience as host of major international events are marking the way forward with new challenges and opportunities.

Al-Mansouri said,“We are delighted to again co-operate with TBY on this report that serves as an inclusive guide for the national economy and highlights contributions from prominent representatives in both the public and private sectors.”

He said the partnership emphasises the commitment to supporting the national economy and the business community, noting that the publication offers comprehensive insights into Qatar's dynamic economic landscape.

Rameix reaffirmed the media group's long-standing commitment to the country and its dedication to enhancing collaboration with the Qatar Chamber.“We look forward to further supporting the private sector in Qatar through new initiatives, hand in hand with the Qatar Chamber,” she stated.

The Business Year: Qatar 2025 will be distributed to a local and international audience through key investment information platforms, such as Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, FactSet, and Dow Jones Factiva. Additionally, print editions will reach over 12,000 readers within Qatar, and the digital version will also be available at thebusinessyear.

TBY is a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world's most dynamic markets for 15 years.

