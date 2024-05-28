'Walletii By Ooredoo' Debuts In Oman

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 'walletii by Ooredoo', a new state-of-the-art fintech solution, has debuted in Oman at the 33rd edition of the COMEX Global Technology Show.

The launch event took place at the Ooredoo stand, in the presence of Bassam Yousef al-Ibrahim, CEO of Ooredoo Oman; Mirko Giacco, CEO of Ooredoo Fintech; and Ahmed al-Musafir, Country Head of Ooredoo Fintech Oman.

Unveiled by Ooredoo Fintech (OFTI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Group, and Ooredoo Oman, 'walletii' translates to“my wallet” in Arabic, reflecting its purpose as a user-friendly mobile wallet designed to upgrade and simplify financial transactions for consumers and merchants.

For the first time in Oman, 'walletii' will be the first mobile money app to offer a remittance marketplace, enabling users to choose from multiple providers to secure the best rate for their transactions.

Scheduled to launch later this summer in Oman, the 'walletii' app will enable users, regardless of whether they are Ooredoo customers, to make payments, and to send and receive money domestically and internationally while earning rewards easily and securely.

The app will also feature chat-like payments for a more intuitive and seamless user experience. Additionally, 'walletii' users will be rewarded for their everyday transactions through an integrated loyalty programme, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group CEO, Ooredoo, said:“We thank the Central Bank of Oman for awarding us the licence to operate 'walletii'. This endorsement allows us to contribute significantly to the fintech sector in Oman. The goal is to provide consumers with an easy, secure, and cost-effective financial tool that upgrades their everyday lives.”

This launch marks a significant milestone in Ooredoo's strategy to extend the successful Ooredoo Money platform from Qatar to the broader Mena region.

Giacco said,“walletii by Ooredoo was designed to deliver superior usability and exceptional customer experience, upgrading how people manage their finances in Oman. By offering a seamless and secure digital wallet experience, we aim to empower consumers and businesses alike, driving financial inclusion and innovation across the region.”

The establishment of Ooredoo Fintech as a wholly owned fintech holding company is a strategic move by Ooredoo Group to solidify its position as the leading digital infrastructure provider, operating in core telecom services, data centres and Fintech. The objective of Ooredoo Fintech is to financially empower people and businesses across the Mena region. Oman leads as the inaugural market for this exciting new fintech brand.

