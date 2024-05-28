Lesha Bank Elects Three Board Members

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lesha Bank has appointed three board members, taking the total strength to nine.

Meshaal Mohamed al-Mahmoud; Shaha Company for Investment and Real Estate, represented by Abdulrahman Irfan Totonji; and Azom Real Estate Investment Company, represented by Mohamed Ali al-Sulaiti were appointed through an election in accordance with applicable rules and regulations to serve until the end of the current term, which ends in March 2025.

This was undertaken at the bank's annual ordinary general assembly meeting, conducted online and presided over by its chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani.

The bank will further proceed in obtaining the necessary regulatory and/or legal approvals as well as fulfilling and completing any required steps and procedures to reflect and incorporate the changes to the constitution of its board of directors.

