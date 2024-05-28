Discussed Ways To Deepen Bilateral Relations, Gaza Developments With President Of Cyprus: Amir

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that he discussed with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides ways to deepen relations between the two countries through mutual opportunities and partnerships in various fields, to achieve the common aspirations to advance friendly relations and cooperation.
In a post on his official X account, His Highness the Amir added that they also discussed the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.
