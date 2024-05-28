Amir, Cyprus President Discuss Mutual Ties, Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides held a session of official talks at the presidential palace in Nicosia Tuesday.

At the outset of the session, the president of Cyprus welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, stressing the significance of the Amir's first visit to Cyprus and its role in bolstering the bilateral relations, looking forward to working with His Highness the Amir to develop mutual cooperation and push relations to higher levels.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks to the president of Cyprus for his invitation to visit Cyprus and for the warm reception and hospitality with which the Amir and the accompanying delegation were accorded, hoping that this visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in a way that benefits the two countries and their friendly people.

During the session, they discussed aspects of cooperation and ways to develop them in all fields, especially in energy, industry and investment. The session also discussed overall events and developments on the regional and international arenas of common concern, especially the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al- Muraikhi, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the Amir.

On the Cypriot side, it was attended by Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Alexis Vafeades, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry George Papanastasiou, Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki, Deputy Minister of Culture Dr Vasiliki Kassianidou and a number of senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and the president of Cyprus held earlier a bilateral meeting and discussed the overall cooperation between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

The President of Cyprus hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

His Highness the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani left Nicosia on Tuesday after an official visit to the Republic of Cyprus, heading to Athens on a state visit to the Hellenic Republic. His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Larnaca International Airport by Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry George Papanastasiou, Qatar's Ambassador Ali bin Yousef al-Mull and Cypriot Ambassador to Qatar Nicholas Manols.

MENAFN28052024000067011011ID1108266850