Amir Arrives In Greece

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on Tuesday in Athens, on a state visit to the friendly Hellenic Republic.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Athens International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic George Gerapetritis, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, and the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar Ioannis Ioannidis.

His Highness the Amir was also welcomed upon arrival by several senior officials in the Greek government as well as several of Their Excellencies the ambassadors of Arab countries in Greece, and members of the Qatari embassy.



