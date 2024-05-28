A Culture Of Celebrating Diversity, Giving To Communities And Honoring History

(MENAFN- 3BL) At American, our purpose is to care for people on life's journey, which includes celebrating the tapestry of diversity that makes up our #AATeam members and the communities in which our customers live and work. In this edition of Around American, see how our team champions diversity, celebrates our customers and communities and prioritizes service at every step of life's journey.

AATeam

LinkedIn Employee Perspective

A transformative journey from Taiwan to the United States started with an unexpected trip to Walt Disney World that marked the beginning of a new life abroad.

#AATeam member Yuan Chen Annabelle Chen shares navigating independence and defying stereotypes by forging her own academic and career path. From a degree in dance to a role in the aviation industry at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) as a Premium Guest Service Mandarin speaker and later transitioning to a corporate role, each step was marked by a determination and a passion for travel.

“Every day brought a new adventure, with group assignments adding an extra layer of dynamism and rapport,” said Annabelle.“It was a challenge, driven by teamwork and the gratification of ensuring our travelers reached their destinations.”

Despite challenges, including COVID-19, Annabelle found success and fulfillment at American Airlines, where she now serves as a revenue management analyst and president of the Asian Pacific Islander Employee Business Resource Group. Through it all, Annabelle celebrated American's commitment to diversity and inclusion, finding resonance with her own journey of self-discovery and growth.

Flowers take flight on Mother's Day

After a remarkable journey spanning 12 years and blooming with over 4,000 roses, Capt. Russ Wayant hosted his final Cabin of Roses on Mother's Day. He plans to retire later this year.

Capt. Wayant bought and gifted a total of 400 roses to passengers traveling from Chicago to New York, and then on the return leg back to Chicago. For more than a decade, he set out to make Mother's Day travel special by providing roses to female passengers in honor of the holiday.

Celebrating diversity

Against the Grain: Choreographing your own path

As we celebrate AAPI Month, we honor the rich diversity and vibrant cultures that enrich our global community. At Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) , our #AATeam members and their families shared their talents, cuisines and culture with over 500 participants and a special welcome kickoff by SVP of DFW Hub Operations, Jim Moses .

Let Good Take Flight

Championing youth in our hometown community

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, our dedicated #AATeam members #LetGoodTakeFlight and joined forces with Carter's Kids, Inc and The Dallas Stars Foundation to create something truly magical: a brand-new playground at the Ryan Family Ymca in Fort Worth, Texas.

More than 50 #AATeam members came together to contribute their skills and time to help enhance the well-being of youth in the greater Fort Worth community and serve as a fun and safe space for children to enjoy for years to come. Inspired to donate to initiatives like this? See how you can continue to make an impact.

Eyes on Operations

American is ready for summer 2024 travel

Summer travel season is here and American and its more than 130,000 #AATeam members are ready to care for customers during the peak travel period. As we gear up to welcome over 72 million customers between May 17 and Sept. 3, rest assured that we've been hard at work preparing our aircraft, facilities and technology to welcome customers who are traveling to see friends and loved ones or take a long-awaited vacation this summer.

Elevate your career

Be a part of sourcing top-quality products and services to ensure smooth operations and deliver for customers globally as part of our Procurement department. With exciting projects and endless opportunities for growth, your journey starts here.