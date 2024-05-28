T. Rowe Price Releases 2023 Community Snapshot

(MENAFN- 3BL) BALTIMORE, May 28, 2024 /3BL/ - T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announces the release of its 2023 Community Snapshot, which demonstrates the firm's ongoing commitment to supporting positive change in communities worldwide. The firm leverages the skills, resources, and expertise of its associates to harness its collective power to invest in opportunities that enrich lives and enable equitable solutions. Investment in community service in Baltimore, where the company is headquartered, as well as in various global locations-including Colorado, New York, the UK, and Asia Pacific-are among the key highlights of the 2023 Community Snapshot.

“Our community investment and corporate responsibility work is centered on expanding opportunities, seeing possibilities, and strengthening communities,” said Raymone Jackson, head of Community Investment; Corporate Responsibility; and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.“We are proud of our long-term approach to strategic partnerships with community organizations, which allows us to build meaningful relationships that foster learning and drive measurable impact.”

The snapshot underscores T. Rowe Price's commitment to making an impact today and tomorrow. This year's snapshot spotlights the diverse efforts of T. Rowe Price associates, including participation in pro bono and volunteer initiatives, grantmaking, associate giving, strong community partnerships, and implementing signature programs tailored to address local needs and challenges.

Overall highlights from the 2023 Community Snapshot include:



USD 22.1 million total firm giving to communities.

15.5 million people reached through financial education programs.

USD 182.3 million total given by the T. Rowe Price Foundation since its inception in 1981.

More than 32,000 hours volunteered by more than 1,700 associates globally. 440 nonprofits with T. Rowe Price associates serving on their boards.

See the full 2023 Community Snapshot .

# # #

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.48 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .

T. ROWE PRICE CONTACTS:

Tiane Harrison

410-577-2216

...

Molly Molloy

PROFILES

630-815-9765

...

202404- 3591816