Black & Veatch Launches Integrated Strategic Advisory, Lifecycle Resiliency Business

(MENAFN- 3BL) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 28, 2024 /3BL/ – Global critical infrastructure solutions leader Black & Veatch has appointed innovation and transformation expert Charlie Sanchez as president of the company's Strategic Advisory and Lifecycle Resiliency Services business.

Sanchez, who will join the company's executive team, will lead the newly merged portfolio of strategic consulting and operating resiliency services as he fulfills the continued commitment to drive end-to-end transformative enablement for Black & Veatch's clients. This important enhancement stems from experiencing how a fully integrated lifecycle view – from investment to operations and optimization – is driving resiliency and competitive advantage for Black & Veatch clients.

This senior leadership position is another milestone in Black & Veatch's strategic transformation to further strengthen how it supports its clients as a comprehensive partner. Seen as an investment in the challenges ahead for heavy industry, Black & Veatch is aiming to enhance the ways it enables the ecosystem collaborations needed to help its clients thrive throughout the journey. Together, they hope to pioneer new ways of optimizing critical capital investment decision-making related to asset lifecycle management, decarbonization and broader ESG initiatives, industrial cybersecurity and resiliency and, ultimately, commercial excellence.

With more than 25 years of global experience, he has most recently held increasingly senior leadership roles for the global consultancies within Deloitte and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. With a history as an industry and software technology executive prior to consulting, Sanchez has a broad multi-industry background in strategy, operating model design, process innovation, data science and artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization, risk management, and regulatory compliance. A frequent author and sought-after public speaker about innovation, business transformation and trends in generative AI and the digital economy, he also has led Fortune 500 companies through their most demanding challenges to make high-yield business performance improvements.

“Charlie brings a unique combination of industry experiences, advanced thought leadership and consultative client engagement,” Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO Mario Azar said.“That is a cornerstone of how Black & Veatch objectively advises our clients with their sustainability strategy development and execution across their entire asset lifecycle, from roadmap to bankability and optimizing ecosystem resiliency.”

In his new role, Sanchez will lead a global team with a diverse portfolio of deep industry expertise in transactional, regulatory, decarbonization, digital infrastructure design and enablement, cybersecurity resiliency and real-time asset optimization. Black & Veatch uniquely combines objective early-stage advisory consultancy services with the practical insights, capabilities and lessons learned from the vantage point of an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company that innovatively has designed and engineered large-scale projects while continuously assessing the latest technologies and business models.

“Black & Veatch has always been the go-to game changer in the sustainability marketplace,” Sanchez said.“I am delighted to join this innovative and talented team at this pivotal time when it is essential that we're the agile partner that clients entrust with their most precious strategies, investments and operations.”

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on and on social media.

Media Contact Information:

JIM SUHR | +1 913-458-6995 P | ...

24-HOUR MEDIA CONTACT | ...