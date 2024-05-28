               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu


5/28/2024 2:02:41 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant of Encore Healthcare, boasts a net worth of Rs 10 crore. Educated at Cathedral and John Connon School and NYU, she began her career at Isprava Group and now serves on Encore's board. Engaged to Anant Ambani, their wedding is set for July 12, 2024, in London


Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu Image

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant of Encore Healthcare, is engaged to Anant Ambani. Their wedding is set for July 12, 2024. Here's her net worth


Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu Image

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, who founded Encore Healthcare. Viren serves as the CEO and is on the board of APL Apollo Tubes


Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu Image

Radhika Merchant's net worth is estimated at Rs 10 crore, primarily stemming from her involvement in Encore Healthcare. Her father's net worth is of Rs 755 crore


Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu Image

Radhika was educated at Cathedral, John Connon School, Ecole Mondiale World School. She later graduated from New York University with degree in political science


Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu Image

Radhika started her professional journey in 2017 with Isprava Group as a sales executive, gaining experience in luxury real estate


Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu Image

Her elder sister, Anjali Merchant, is married to Akash Mehta, a businessman and partner at EY


Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu Image

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, childhood friends, got engaged in December 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. Their wedding is set for July 12, 2024, in London


Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu Image

The celebrations are expected to be grand, with significant events planned at Stoke Park estate, owned by the Ambani family

MENAFN28052024007385015968ID1108266820


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search