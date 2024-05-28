Radhika Merchant: Net Worth, Education Of Would Be Ambani Bahu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant of Encore Healthcare, boasts a net worth of Rs 10 crore. Educated at Cathedral and John Connon School and NYU, she began her career at Isprava Group and now serves on Encore's board. Engaged to Anant Ambani, their wedding is set for July 12, 2024, in London

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant of Encore Healthcare, is engaged to Anant Ambani. Their wedding is set for July 12, 2024. Here's her net worth

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, who founded Encore Healthcare. Viren serves as the CEO and is on the board of APL Apollo Tubes

Radhika Merchant's net worth is estimated at Rs 10 crore, primarily stemming from her involvement in Encore Healthcare. Her father's net worth is of Rs 755 crore

Radhika was educated at Cathedral, John Connon School, Ecole Mondiale World School. She later graduated from New York University with degree in political science

Radhika started her professional journey in 2017 with Isprava Group as a sales executive, gaining experience in luxury real estate

Her elder sister, Anjali Merchant, is married to Akash Mehta, a businessman and partner at EY

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, childhood friends, got engaged in December 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. Their wedding is set for July 12, 2024, in London

The celebrations are expected to be grand, with significant events planned at Stoke Park estate, owned by the Ambani family