Mr And Mrs Mahi FIRST Review: Celebs Go Gaga Over Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Romantic Sports Drama

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrities including Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Neha Dhupia praised Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's
film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.
The film's first showing
took held
on March 28 in Mumbai.
Following the star-studded event, these stars quickly expressed their thoughts on the film on social media, praising Janhvi, Rajkummar, and the whole cast.
Neha Dhupia
"What a sweet and beautiful film Mr and Mrs Mahi is. The emotion and the love for cricket. And the performances and direction made our hearts smile.
Congratulations
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao
and Karan
Johar.
Please make time and watch this gem (sic)."
Kunal Khemu
"Khushi "dit" Mae hoti hai oraikWoh bahar nahi
milti..Simple sweet and effective.. all the best to the entire team for this one @rajkummar rao
humesha
ki tarah
behtareen
performance," wrote Kunal on Instagram.
Angad Bedi
Angad Bedi also hailed the film. "Saw this wonderful film..
A story
with a big heart. Asli hero toh peeche khade hoke bhi ban sakte ho!!!
Well done
sharry
you
are my 2-in-1 ©sharanssharma Grajkummar_rao.
honesty
and
vulnerability
and
insecurities..
makes
him such a fine
Mr mahi.. ©janhvikapoor aces Mrs. Mahi
as well as
the cricket..
She owns it in every frame," wrote the Soorma actor.
Soha Ali Khan
"What a lovely
feel good
film that reminds you that
what
is
really
important in life
is happiness!!!"
Soha wrote on Instagram.
Sparsh Srivastava
Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Srivastava
took to his Instagram to praise the film.
"What a good film. Lovely performance. It's a six," read his caption.
Pratibha Rana
Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Rana wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, you'll
are incredible. Wishing
you guys the best for this film."
Mr And Mrs Mahi will be released in theatres on May 31
to
considerable fanfare and huge expectations. Interestingly, a few days before its debut, the first review is already out, and as expected, it primarily compliments the sports drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.
The reviewer
has
praised the film stating that Mr And Mrs Mahi
has
an uplifting narrative.
The review also revealed the movie's runtime. It reads, "Finished watching #MrAndMrsMahi (Censor Copy). Run time: 139 Mins. An uplifting narrative, the film beautifully illustrates how an accidental discovery can lead to extraordinary achievements in sports."
