Mr And Mrs Mahi FIRST Review: Celebs Go Gaga Over Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Romantic Sports Drama

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrities including Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Neha Dhupia praised Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's

film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

The film's first showing

took held

on March 28 in Mumbai.

Following the star-studded event, these stars quickly expressed their thoughts on the film on social media, praising Janhvi, Rajkummar, and the whole cast.



Neha Dhupia



"What a sweet and beautiful film Mr and Mrs Mahi is. The emotion and the love for cricket. And the performances and direction made our hearts smile.

Congratulations

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao

and Karan

Johar.

Please make time and watch this gem (sic)."







Kunal Khemu

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi also hailed the film. "Saw this wonderful film..

A story

with a big heart. Asli hero toh peeche khade hoke bhi ban sakte ho!!!

Well done

She owns it in every frame," wrote the Soorma actor.



Soha Ali Khan

"What a lovely

feel good

film that reminds you that

what

is

really

important in life

is happiness!!!"

Soha wrote on Instagram.







Sparsh Srivastava

Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Srivastava

took to his Instagram to praise the film.

"What a good film. Lovely performance. It's a six," read his caption.



Pratibha Rana



Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Rana wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, you'll

are incredible. Wishing

you guys the best for this film."







Mr And Mrs Mahi will be released in theatres on May 31

to

considerable fanfare and huge expectations. Interestingly, a few days before its debut, the first review is already out, and as expected, it primarily compliments the sports drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.



The reviewer

has

praised the film stating that Mr And Mrs Mahi

has

an uplifting narrative.

The review also revealed the movie's runtime. It reads, "Finished watching #MrAndMrsMahi (Censor Copy). Run time: 139 Mins. An uplifting narrative, the film beautifully illustrates how an accidental discovery can lead to extraordinary achievements in sports."