Kerala Rain: IMD Revises Rain Forecasts; Red Alert In 2 Districts, Orange Alert In 4 Districts Today; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy downpours continue in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised the rain warnings on Tuesday (May 28). The weather department has sounded a red alert in two districts- Kottayam and Ernakulam. An orange alert has been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts.

In Ernakulam, incessant rainfall has caused severe waterlogging in many areas, including Infopark at Kakkanad. Traffic jams have been reported on Sahodaran Ayappan Road, Palarivattom-Kakkanad Road, and Aluva-Edappally Road on Tuesday morning.



A portion of the Sri Krishna Swamy temple collapsed and plunged into the Neyyar river near Neyyattinkkara, Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram has been experiencing heavy rains since the morning, leading to widespread damage and flooding in Venjaramoodu. The compound wall of Chirayankeezhu Government UP School collapsed, but fortunately, there were no casualties as the school was closed. A travel ban has been enforced for the Ponmudi ecotourism centre following instructions from the district disaster management committee, effective until further notice.

Kottayam has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday night, causing water levels to rise in the Meenachil, Manimala, and Muvattupuzha rivers.

