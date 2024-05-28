Deepika Padukone's VIRAL Sunshine Gown SOLD OUT For Rs 34,000 Within Just 20 Minutes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently wore a yellow gown by Gauri & Nainika to an event for her beauty brand 82°E. The

gown sold for Rs 34,000, which went

to

charity.

Deepika Padukone has recently made news for her amazing pregnant glow and flawless maternity style, as one can see her flowering. The actress was spotted wearing a beautiful yellow gown with

'sunshine

state of mind',

exuding professionalism and personality.

Her appearance instantly became the talk of the town, with admirers and fashionistas complimenting her for embodying and embracing the style with such confidence and elegance.



Deepika is a well-known advocate for mental health and charity. She founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which frequently showcases unique clothes worn by her, with revenues benefiting the project. Her current yellow gown was no exception, capturing the colourful and joyful attitude of herself and her charity.



Deepika's

dress was sold off

at Rs 34,000.

The proceeds were sent

to The Live Love Laugh Foundation, founded

by the actor

herself.

Padukone recently listed the yellow gown for sale on her

'Deepika Padukone Closet',

barely 72 hours after appearing on the

'Fresh Off The

Rack'

portion of a personal charity sale.

his quick selling demonstrates her admirers' deep affection and adoration for her, as well as their intense interest in her design choices.

Patrons who invest in these items not only add signature pieces to their wardrobe, but they also support a cause important to Deepika's heart: raising awareness and support for mental health concerns.

Deepika and her actor husband Ranveer announced their pregnancy on February 29. The 'Padmaavat' star, who is in her second trimester of pregnancy, is due in September.