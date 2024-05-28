Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2 to 'Maidaan' are movies and series set to release in June. Check Out the full list here
Part one ended with the famous 'Carriage Sequence', part 2 will feature more of Penelope Featherington and Colin. The 2nd part is set to release on June 13th on Netflix
The true story of a renowned sportsman serves as the basis for Maidaan. Prime Video will host the OTT release of Maidaan
Catch the family drama by TVF streaming on Sony Liv from June 7, 2024, for an engaging and entertaining experience on Sony Liv
Don't miss the first season of the superhero series, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book on Amazon Prime
Get ready for epic showdowns as Kumbhkaran wields immense power and Indrajeet on Disney + Hotstar
Hansal Mehta's thrilling series 'Scoop,' featuring Karishma Tanna and Zeeshan Ayyub is set to hit Netflix on 2nd June
Jeong Jong-yeon's new series, Agents of Mystery, is terrifying. On June 18, it will make its Netflix debut
