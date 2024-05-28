               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024


5/28/2024 2:01:42 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2 to 'Maidaan' are movies and series set to release in June. Check Out the full list here


Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024 Image

'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2 to 'Maidaan' are movies and series set to release in June. Check Out the full list here


Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024 Image

Part one ended with the famous 'Carriage Sequence', part 2 will feature more of Penelope Featherington and Colin. The 2nd part is set to release on June 13th on Netflix


Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024 Image

The true story of a renowned sportsman serves as the basis for Maidaan. Prime Video will host the OTT release of Maidaan


Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024 Image

Catch the family drama by TVF streaming on Sony Liv from June 7, 2024, for an engaging and entertaining experience on Sony Liv


Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024 Image

Don't miss the first season of the superhero series, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book on Amazon Prime


Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024 Image

Get ready for epic showdowns as Kumbhkaran wields immense power and Indrajeet on Disney + Hotstar


Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024 Image

Hansal Mehta's thrilling series 'Scoop,' featuring Karishma Tanna and Zeeshan Ayyub is set to hit Netflix on 2nd June


Bridgerton To Maidaan: 7 Upcoming OTT Releases In June 2024 Image

Jeong Jong-yeon's new series, Agents of Mystery, is terrifying. On June 18, it will make its Netflix debut

MENAFN28052024007385015968ID1108266805


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search