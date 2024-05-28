               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika's Cruise Party? Know Her FEE


5/28/2024 2:01:06 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After Rihanna wowed everyone with her performance at the Ambanis' Jamnagar festivities, Shakira is now expected to give a soulful performance at their cruise party. among many who are attending the party.


Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, Anant
Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant, the love of his life, on July 12, 2024.


Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika

As the wedding is near, the Ambanis hosted another grand pre-wedding ceremony, but this time, it's a cruise celebration in Italy.


Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika

Although not many details from the soiree are known yet, several glimpses from inside the lavish ship have surfaced online.


Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika

On May 26, 2024, the Ambanis, the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, and a few Bollywood celebs flew to Italy for the second celebration.


Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika

While the second pre-wedding invitation with specifics about the 4-day celebrations has leaked, we have learned that a well-known artist is scheduled to perform.


Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika

As per a recent report, the famous Colombian singer and
songwriter,
Shakira is all set to perform during Ambanis' cruise celebration.

Shakira to perform at Anant and Radhika's cruise party? Know her FEE

Guests may enjoy an opera performance aboard the luxury ship if the same story is followed.


Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika

Reports suggest that Shakira costs between Rs 10-15 crore for private events.


Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika

Thus, one can only guess how much she would be paid to play live at Anant and Radhika's second pre-wedding celebration.

MENAFN28052024007385015968ID1108266788


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search