Shakira To Perform At Anant And Radhika's Cruise Party? Know Her FEE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After Rihanna wowed everyone with her performance at the Ambanis' Jamnagar festivities, Shakira is now expected to give a soulful performance at their cruise party. among many who are attending the party.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, Anant

Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant, the love of his life, on July 12, 2024.



As the wedding is near, the Ambanis hosted another grand pre-wedding ceremony, but this time, it's a cruise celebration in Italy.



Although not many details from the soiree are known yet, several glimpses from inside the lavish ship have surfaced online.



On May 26, 2024, the Ambanis, the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant, and a few Bollywood celebs flew to Italy for the second celebration.

While the second pre-wedding invitation with specifics about the 4-day celebrations has leaked, we have learned that a well-known artist is scheduled to perform.

As per a recent report, the famous Colombian singer and

songwriter,

Shakira is all set to perform during Ambanis' cruise celebration.

Guests may enjoy an opera performance aboard the luxury ship if the same story is followed.

Reports suggest that Shakira costs between Rs 10-15 crore for private events.

Thus, one can only guess how much she would be paid to play live at Anant and Radhika's second pre-wedding celebration.