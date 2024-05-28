Astons Forecasts Strategic Shifts In EU Travel With Upcoming ETIAS Implementation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the European Union prepares to launch the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) in mid-2025, Astons is at the forefront, ensuring its clients are well-prepared for the new changes in the travel landscape.

ETIAS, a new electronic travel authorization system , will affect travelers from over 60 visa-exempt countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, necessitating prior authorization before entering the EU.

Alena Lesina, a citizenship, residency, and real estate investment expert and Head of Astons US Astons' US office, explains, "With ETIAS, the EU is introducing a significant shift in how non-EU travelers access the Schengen Zone, transitioning from hassle-free entry to a more regulated process. This move mirrors the US-ESTA system and aims to enhance security measures across EU borders."

ETIAS is designed to pre-screen travelers and assess potential security risks before they enter any of the 30 European countries involved, including all Schengen Zone members and Cyprus. The ETIAS program will be paired with the EU's new Exit/Entry System [EES]. The EES launches in October 2024 - at the UK/EU border in France - and requires all non-EU citizens and residents to submit fingerprints and face scans at all EU borders. Those holding EU Golden Visas will be exempt from ETIAS and EES requirements.

These new requirements are creating a significant shift in the global mobility landscape, and EU countries are adjusting to the elevated status that EU residency now is-Greece is significantly increasing the price of their Golden Visa program [by mid-summer 2024] as it now includes ETIAS /EES exemptions.

"Cyprus, expected to join the Schengen Zone by the end of 2024, may also consider updating its investment thresholds, as being a Schengen member will increase the value of Cypriot residency. These strategic moves are set to position the Greek and Cypriot programs as highly desirable options for those seeking not just investment opportunities but also ease of travel across Europe," added Lesina.

Astons also notes that with Bulgaria and Romania having officially entered the Schengen Zone, the spectrum of travel freedom for EU residents has expanded. This expansion within the Schengen Area enhances the appeal of Golden Visa programs within the zone, offering an even greater range of movement and ease of access across Europe.

Astons is actively guiding its clients through these transitions, offering expert insights and strategic planning to effectively navigate this new regulatory environment. The firm's comprehensive approach ensures that clients can align their investment strategies with their mobility and lifestyle goals.

