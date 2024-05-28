The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX Hosts 24Th Annual Edition At The Metro Toronto Convention Centre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX is thrilled to announce its return for the 24th consecutive year, taking place from June 14th to 16th, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The event, known as one of North America's largest tattoo conventions , will open its doors to the public, inviting tattoo enthusiasts and art aficionados from around the globe to experience a weekend filled with unparalleled talent and creativity.Since its inception, The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for tattoo artists and collectors alike. This year, the convention will feature over 500 national and international tattoo artists, offering a diverse array of styles and specialties. Attendees can look forward to an impressive lineup of activities, including live tattooing, art exhibits, entertainment, and contests, making it a must-attend event for anyone passionate about tattoo culture.In its 24th edition, The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX is proud to present an extraordinary lineup of legendary artists. Among the notable names are Brian Everett, a tattoo veteran renowned for his expertise, and Andrea Afferni, a hyper-realism master from Italy celebrated worldwide for his intricate and lifelike tattoo artistry. These esteemed artists, along with hundreds of others, will showcase their skills and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of the convention.The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX has been a cornerstone of the Canadian tattoo community for over two decades. As Canada's longest-running international tattoo convention, it has continually evolved, drawing thousands of visitors each year. Last year's event saw over 5,000 tattoo collectors from across North America converge in downtown Toronto, a testament to the show's enduring popularity and growth.“Toronto Tattoo Show reigns strong in its 24th year showcasing the best in national and international talent,” says the show's organizer, Dan Allaston.“We are excited to once again provide a platform for artists and enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the art of tattooing in all its forms.”The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX 2024 will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, with doors open to the public from Friday, June 14th to Sunday, June 16th. Tickets are available for purchase online through the show's website or at the box office during the event. Day passes are priced at $25, weekend passes at $50, and VIP weekend passes at $70, offering various levels of access to the exciting activities planned throughout the weekend.For more information, please visit or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.About The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIXThe Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX is Canada's longest running and largest international tattoo convention. Created by Dan Allaston, owner of New Moon Tattoo, one of the oldest tattoo studios in Canada, the show has been a platform for showcasing the best tattoo artists and art from around the world for over two decades. The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX continues to attract thousands of tattoo collectors and enthusiasts, solidifying its position as one of the premier tattoo conventions in North America.Allaston is no stranger to the Canadian tattoo community, having also been the organizer of the country's first international tattoo conventions held in Montreal during the 1990's. For decades, Allaston has tattooed all over the world, including at the Base Camp of Mount Everest.

Dan Allaston

The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook