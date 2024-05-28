Serving House Books Announces New Publisher

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Serving House Books, publisher of international prose, poetry, and literary hybrids, announces a new publisher

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serving House Books , publisher of international prose, poetry, and literary hybrids, is pleased to announce the appointment of its new publisher, Dr. William K. Lawrence of North Carolina State University.

SHB Books was founded in 2009 by award-winning authors Thomas E. Kennedy and Walter Cummins. Its founding mission was to publish eminently publishable books by reputable authors that could not find larger presses, as well as critically acclaimed out-of-print books. SHB authors have included Gladys Swan, Duff Brenna, Rick Mulkey, Robert Stewart, Claire Bateman, Greg Herriges, Steve Kowit, Gary Fincke, Peter Selgin, Linda Lappin, Donna Baier Stein, and Steve Heller, to name a few. The imprint's name, Serving House, is in homage to the protagonist of Tom Kennedy's novel, Kerrigan in Copenhagen, whose picaresque excursions to Danish bars, taverns, and other“serving houses” form the crux of his vibrant narrative.

Among its over one hundred titles in circulation, many SHB books have been honored as Kirkus Independent Press Books of the Year, PEN and Foreword Reviews winners and finalists, as well as winners and finalists for IPPY, Next Generation, National Indie Excellence, and other national Independent Press prizes. Our books have earned excellent reviews in Kirkus and Publishers Weekly and selected for grants. Under its new publisher, SHB will continue to publish important writers and unique books, books that are both intimate and universal, blending the sophisticated with the unexpected, books that challenge or defy categorization while complicating readers' feelings.

Dr. Lawrence is an educator, program administrator, leadership consultant, business coach, and researcher in the arts, humanities, and social sciences with 24+ years' experience. At the Department of English at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, he teaches writing, is Director of the Young Writers Workshop, and is an Academic Advisor. Dr. Lawrence has worked at diverse public and private institutions in urban, suburban, and rural communities in New York, Oregon, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, & North Carolina.

Bill has a doctorate in leadership from Northeastern University in Boston, an MEd in Education from George Washington University, an MA from SUNY Stony Brook, and an MFA from Southampton College in New York.

Bill is the author of twelve books, including two novels Highway Zero & The Punk and the Professor, several nonfiction titles, and four collections of poetry. His work has been published in national and international journals and magazines. He has also coached dozens of authors through their book publication.

Exciting details will be forthcoming about new publishing opportunities and offerings from Serving House Books.

