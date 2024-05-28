Stirlingshire Investments Welcomes Deborah Marcus As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stirlingshire Investments is thrilled to announce the appointment of Deborah Marcus as our new Chief Compliance Officer. Deborah brings with her a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in the financial services industry, having formerly served as Head of Compliance, Americas, and Assistant General Counsel at Moelis for over 12 years. Most recently, Deborah has been with Peridot Financial Solutions as Managing Director and General Counsel, where she spearheaded their legal and compliance initiatives.

Stirlingshire Investments is excited to have Deborah join our outstanding team. Her extensive background and proven track record in compliance and legal matters will be instrumental as we continue to drive the evolution of our company, and the Asset Management industry overall. At Stirlingshire, we are committed to redefining the Asset Management model to be Better for Clients, Better for AdvisorsTM, and Deborah's expertise will play a crucial role in achieving this vision.

“This is an exciting next chapter for Stirlingshire and the talented finance professionals that make up our team,” said Steven Woods, CEO of Stirlingshire Investments.“Deborah's deep industry knowledge and leadership skills will undoubtedly enhance our operational capabilities and support our mission of delivering exceptional value to our clients and advisors.”

Stirlingshire Investments is a forward-thinking firm dedicated to redefining the norms within the Asset Management landscape. Recognizing the shortcomings of the current market structure in meeting the evolving needs of both clients and advisors, Stirlingshire leverages proprietary technology to create a platform that aligns the interests of all parties involved, setting new industry standards, including a performance-based commission system that offers brokers 100% payout while working 100% remotely. Clients increasingly seek clarity and control, while advisors are seeking fairer payouts, reduced fees, and remote work flexibility not found at other firms. For more information about Stirlingshire Investments and its transformative approach to Asset Management, please visit .

